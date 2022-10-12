Raiders’ Davante Adams finds support from head coach after ‘Monday Night Football’ shove

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a whole heap of trouble after shoving a photographer to the ground following the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Adams is awaiting potential discipline from the NFL, while the man shoved to the ground by Adams reportedly filed a police report on Monday night.

“[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police,” the incident report read, via the NFL Network. “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

PHOTOGRAPHER SHOVED BY RAIDERS’ DAVANTE ADAMS FILES POLICE REPORT, ALLEGING INJURY: REPORT

Despite the backlash, Adams’ head coach expressed his support for the star wide receiver on Tuesday.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person, I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

RAIDERS’ DAVANTE ADAMS FACING AMUSEMENT PARK BAN AFTER PHOTOGRAPHER SHOVE

“But whatever [the league] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply. I’m not exactly sure where we’re at. But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point.”

The incident came after a disappointing 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

Adams apologized in his postgame press conference and on Twitter.

“Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field, and he ran and jumped in front of me,” Adams said. “I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report