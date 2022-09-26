Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘frustrated and angry’ heading into Week 4 winless

Davante Adams scored his third touchdown of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans but the veteran wideout is feeling “frustrated and angry” as the Las Vegas Raiders head into Week 4 winless.

The Raiders are off to their worst start since 2018 following a 24-22 loss against the Titans. That loss follows their brutal Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where they blew a 20-point lead at halftime.

“Frustrated and angry. [We] expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that,” Adams told reporters in the locker room. “Nobody’s naive to the fact that – nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we’ll do better as we move forward.”

Adams had his third touchdown of the season but caught just half of his targets for 36 yards. He seemingly pointed to execution being the Raiders’ biggest problem.

“At the end of the day, if the plays aren’t being made, that’s the most important part. It’s almost a little bit of frustration that stems from the lack of execution that’s right there. It’s like if it’s right there, we should be figuring it out more often than not. It’s irritating, but this is something that we control and we’ve got to do a better job.”

The Raiders have lost all three of their games by a margin of six points or less, with Sunday’s game being the closest.

“Frustration is OK. It’s not the end of the world to be frustrated,” Adams said. “I don’t think anybody in here should be happy or content with losing, seriously, when you have the type of men we have in this locker room. And like I said from the very beginning, just because we’re good on paper doesn’t mean we’re going to be great as a team. We’re still working toward that, and it’s still early. But we’ve got to start establishing who we are as a team. So, like I said, frustration is OK as long as you do something about it.”

The Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the league going into Week 4. The Houston Texans are 0-1-1 after tying the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.