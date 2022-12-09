Raiders’ Davante Adams makes ridiculous one-handed catch over Rams’ Jalen Ramsey

For football fans, watching a top wide receiver go to battle against a top cornerback is always fun. And one of the best matchups in the NFL is between Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Both players have been vocal about each other on and off the field in the spirit of the game, but it was Adams that got the upper hand on his first target of the night with Ramsey draped all over him in coverage.

On a 3rd-and-5 during the Raiders’ opening drive, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was Adams’ college quarterback at Fresno State years ago, used that familiar connection to loft a deep ball down the right sideline.

To Ramsey’s credit, he was step-for-step with Adams. But that’s never stopped the star receiver before.

With aggressive hand-fighting from Ramsey, Adams located the ball and hauled in Carr’s pass with one hand with ease as he tumbled to the turf.

Ramsey was called for defensive pass interference, but there was no need for head coach Josh McDaniels to accept the penalty.

Catches like these from Adams are nothing new for those that know that track record with the Green Bay Packers and even the Raiders in his first season here in 2022 following his trade.

Adams’ catch went for 32 yards, landing on the Rams’ 38-yard line, which eventually led to an opening-drive touchdown scored by running back Josh Jacobs.

There’s more game to play and certainly more matchups coming between these two Pro Bowlers. The highlight reel is waiting.