Raiders’ Davante Adams says first season with Las Vegas proved he ‘didn’t need Aaron Rodgers’ to be All-Pro

Davante Adams spent the first of his nine NFL seasons away from Green Bay in 2022 after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

While with the Packers, Adams caught passes from Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

The eight years with Rodgers resulted in two first-team All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2021.

But it was the third All-Pro selection in 2022 that Adams covets most, his first without Rodgers under center.

“It proved that I am me,” Adams told The Ringer in an interview. “A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot,” he says. “Even if I went and played like dog s— next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need …”

“You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

His comment was in no way a shot at Rodgers – Adams says Rodgers is a “hell of a quarterback” — but Adams told The Ringer that his accomplishments in Green Bay often took a backseat due to Rodgers being the superstar he is.

Adams also said he felt there was a narrative that he only succeeded because of Rodgers.

“Now people can’t say that,” Adams said. “That’ll never be the narrative ever again.

Adams asked out of Green Bay for a chance to be reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

It resulted in a massive year for Adams, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

But the Raiders cut Carr after the 2022 season and signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning Adams will be starting his third straight season with a different player under center.

Regardless of who is throwing him passes, Adams will need to have another All-Pro season in 2023 if the Raiders are to improve on their 6-11 record in 2022.

“My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team. And that’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek,” Adams told The Ringer. “It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization.”