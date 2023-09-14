Raiders’ Davante Adams spoke to Aaron Rodgers after season-ending injury: ‘Like a horrible movie’

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, the entire NFL understood the significance.

The Jets entered the season as a team with Super Bowl aspirations after trading for Rodgers in April.

The four-time MVP appeared rejuvenated as he prepared for his 19th season with a Jets roster loaded with talent.

He’ll now be forced to watch from the sidelines as he rehabs and New York continues its season with Zach Wilson under center.

Davante Adams, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers, said it was tough watching his former quarterback go down with a serious injury.

“Really tough, man. I didn’t want to really take to social media. I spoke to him directly and reached out immediately. I was watching it on the plane as we were on the way over here,” Adams told reporters Wednesday as the Las Vegas Raiders prepared to face the Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

Adams and Rodgers had a special connection while playing for the Packers, Adams catching 73 touchdowns in a Packers uniform.

“It’s like a horrible movie. You don’t want to see the main character go down like that at all, let alone as early as what it was,” Adams added. “I know he was excited, and I was definitely excited to see him go out there and ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team. It sucks.

“Just praying that his mentals is in a good spot right now, and he continues to overcome it,” he added. “And obviously that team as well.”

Rodgers broke his silence Wednesday in an Instagram post, sharing he is “heartbroken” by the injury.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” he continued. “And I shall rise yet again.”

The Jets face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 2.

