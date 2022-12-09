Raiders face criticism for ‘idiotic’ decisions in loss to Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders were in control in the fourth quarter with a 16-3 lead with about 12:20 remaining in the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Then, Baker Mayfield happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mayfield led the Rams on a 17-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Cam Akers touchdown run at the goal line. The Rams’ defense then made a stop, but a great punt down to the 2-yard line meant Mayfield had to orchestrate a 98-yard drive for the go-ahead score.

Challenge accepted.

Mayfield’s 8-play, 98-yard drive ended with a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson and the extra point from Matt Gay. Los Angeles went up 17-16 and won by the same score.

BAKER MAYFIELD’S GAME-WINNING DRIVE SHOCKS RAIDERS IN MIRACLE COMEBACK WIN

The criticism came for the Raiders on Twitter. Las Vegas’ three-game winning streak ended but losing to Mayfield, who barely had two days to study the playbook, and the Indianapolis Colts a few weeks after they hired TV analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim coach did not sit well.

Derek Carr was 11-for-20 with 137 passing yards and two interceptions, including one that put the final nail in the coffin. Josh Jacobs ran for 99 yards and a touchdown despite being hampered by injuries.

The Rams moved to 4-9 on the season and the Raiders fell to 5-8.