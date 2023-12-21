Raiders’ Jack Jones delivers one-liner when discussing key to slowing down Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

The early afternoon game in the NFL’s slate of Christmas Day games features a pair of AFC West rivals. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Raiders to Arrowhead Stadium Monday.

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes recently shared his thoughts on the downside of playing on the holiday, but he did express excitement about his children being able to watch him take the field for the Christmas Day game.

Whenever Mahomes does suit up, he usually delivers electric performances.

The star quarterback is fourth in the NFL in passing yards and finished last season with more than 5,200 yards. Mahomes has created some memorable plays over the past few years, and most defenses struggle to slow down the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

But Raiders defensive back Jack Jones needed just one line to sum up how his team viewed Mahomes.

“Mahomes is the magician,” Jones said Thursday during a session with reporters.

Jones added the key to stopping the Chiefs offense is stopping Mahomes.

“You stop the magician, you stop the act,” Jones noted.

The Chiefs’ offense has not been as prolific this season as in years past. Its receiving corps has been constantly criticized this season. The number of dropped passes by receivers has been well documented and a notable point of frustration for Mahomes.

During last week’s win over the New England Patriots, Mahomes was visibly upset on the sideline after Kadarius Toney’s dropped pass turned into an interception. Mahomes later explained that his frustrations stemmed from the mistakes he made to put his defense in a tough spot.

Jones had a brief stint with the Patriots before he joined the Raiders this season. But Jones did not play against Mahomes during his time in New England.

Although the Raiders dropped a Week 12 game against the Chiefs, Jones learned how to play against Mahomes. Jones said Mahomes, not the Chiefs offense as a whole, will be the primary focus during the Monday’s game.

“We not worried about them,” Jones told reporters. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we got to stop. The magician. You stop the magician, and the act is over.”