Raiders’ Jack Jones snaps back at Travis Kelce for saying Chiefs gave Vegas a ‘present’ with win

The Kansas City Chiefs were huge favorites Christmas Day, but the games aren’t played on paper.

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Arrowhead and pulled off a huge upset, taking down the Chiefs, 20-14.

Travis Kelce was not pleased with the performance, saying his team “played Santa” and gave the Raiders the victory.

“We handed that team a win on Christmas. We literally played Santa and gave them a present,” Kelce said.

“That was embarrassing. Everyone in the building knows how embarrassing that was. We got a short week, so we’re gonna forget about this s— real quick.”

Raiders defensive back Jack Jones learned of Kelce’s comments and wasn’t too pleased.

“He said they gave us that game? Tell him to go watch that game,” Jones said Friday. “We took that game.”

Kelce criticized his own play, as well as his teammates’.

“It’s not just one guy. It’s not just me playing like dogs— … Everybody’s in this f—ing thing together … We just gotta bring it together, man…

“Everybody’s gotta just f—ing do their job. Every single play, somebody’s not doing their job. It’s me, one by one, it’s everybody on the team. Whether that’s prep, whether that’s having the confidence and understanding of what the defense is in … how we’re picking up blitzes, how we’re running routes versus certain overages, all of the above.

“We show sparks of what kind of offense we can be. … It just hasn’t been a well-oiled machine like we’ve been in the past, and we just gotta get everybody on the same f—ing page.”

Kelce also did not shy away from his argument with head coach Andy Reid that led to his helmet launch, admitting he was in the wrong and that he has to keep calm.

“He’s looking out for me, and I love him for it. I didn’t go back out there and play good,” Kelce admitted. “He wanted to see the fire in me, and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to just get the best out of me, and right now I’m just not playing my best football. And I gotta f—ing lock the f— in, be more accountable for him, be more accountable for my teammates.

“I gotta keep my f—ing cool, because, as a leader on this team, that’s not how you switch the momentum.”

The Chiefs fell to 9-6 and still are a win away from clinching the division and making the playoffs for a ninth consecutive season. They have made the AFC title game five straight years.

The Raiders are the 11th seed in the AFC with a 7-8 record, are still vying for a playoff spot and face the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

