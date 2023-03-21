Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo receives raunchy offer from Nevada brothel workers: ‘He’s such a legit babe!’

Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason reportedly worth more than $72 million after a few years with the San Francisco 49ers.

As he gets ready for offseason workouts and training camp, Garoppolo received another offer from two of his new neighbors in Sin City.

Two workers at the Chicken Ranch brothel in Las Vegas are offering the new quarterback “free sex for life” as he gets settled into his new digs.

“I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy signed with the Raiders,” Caitlin Bell told TMZ Sports. “He deserves free sex just for joining our team. But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Alice Little added, “Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders. The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!”

Garoppolo created a massive stir while he was a member of the 49ers. He reportedly went on a date with adult film actress Kiara Mia in 2018.

“It’s like [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said, It’s a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride,” the quarterback said at the time, via SF Gate.

The actress later told TMZ: “Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner, and he treated me with so much respect, and class. Honestly, we’re friends.”

Mia added, “He’s sexy as f—.”

Garoppolo restricted his deal with the 49ers at the beginning of the 2022 season to make it his last in San Francisco. He started as a backup to Trey Lance as the 49ers looked to move onto their future at the quarterback position. However, Lance got hurt and Garoppolo played a larger role than anticipated.

He played in 11 games before getting injured. He had 2,437 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions.