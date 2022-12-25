Raiders’ Josh Jacobs expresses frustration with offense: ‘It’s bulls—, for real’

Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs had 44 rushing yards in Saturday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the running back was openly frustrated with the offense’s performance.

The Steelers won the game 13-10 after scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas only put up 201 yards of total offense and the lack of an attack is something that didn’t sit well with Jacobs.

“Yeah, man, it’s bulls—, for real,” he said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bulls—. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. S—, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f—–g help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

Jacobs was asked whether the Steelers’ game plan was about stopping the running game. Las Vegas had 58 yards on the ground. Jacobs, Derek Carr and Brandon Bolden each had rushing attempts. Jacobs’ 11-yard run was the longest of the game for the Raiders.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

Jacobs added: “I’m tired of dealing with this. Every day I come here and bust my a– and I see the guys busting their a– and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Las Vegas fell to 6-9 on the year with the loss and their playoff hopes are dwindling.

Jacobs earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his career this season. In 15 games, he has 11 rushing touchdowns and an NFL-leading 1,539 rushing yards.