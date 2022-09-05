Rain, scattered storms will put damper on Labor Day plans

After heavy rain and flooding moved through Georgia, the Southeast will still be the focus of rain and isolated storms today.

The chance of several inches of rain and scattered storms will put a damper on Labor Day plans stretching from the Gulf Coast states up to the Northeast.

The risk of wet weather also runs back through sections of the Mid-Atlantic as well as the Ohio and Tennessee River Valley.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN GEORGIA SUBMERGES CARS AFTER HEAVY RAINFALL

The heat continues to bake the West with another day of record-breaking temperatures.

Little relief is expected in the region until at least Wednesday.