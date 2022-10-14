Raleigh shooting: District Attorney plans to charge 15-year-old suspect as an adult

A North Carolina district attorney is planning on charging the 15-year-old male suspect in Thursday’s shooting in Raleigh, which left five people dead, as an adult.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Fox News Digital that she plans to charge the 15-year-old male suspect as an adult, “assuming he recovers.”

The 15-year-old male, who hasn’t been named by officials, is accused of opening fire in Raleigh near the Neuse River Greenway area shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday. After being “contained” by authorities, but not taken into custody, for a period of time on Thursday, the suspect was arrested.

According to Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson, the crime scene went on for “over 2 miles.”

The five people who died in the shooting were identified as off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, 29; James Roger Thompson, 16; Nicole Conners, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; and Mary Marshall, 35.

Patterson said that Torres was headed to work when the shooting happened.

Two additional people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded in the shooting.

“The shootings occurred in the streets in the neighborhood, and then the suspect fled towards the Greenway. And then we had some more victims who were shot in the Greenway,” Patterson said during a press conference.

The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

One resident, Sheri Thorn, told Fox News Digital that children in the area are “really friendly” and “love to play in the street.”

“It’s never been like this. This neighborhood has never been this way,” Thorn said.

Anyone with information about the shooting are being asked to call 919-996-1193.