Rams’ Aaron Donald sparks frenzy on social media with brief Twitter bio change

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald briefly caused a stir on social media Sunday when he changed his Twitter bio to indicate he was a former defensive lineman.

Donald made the change for his bio to read: “Former Pitt Football Player #97 former NFL D linemem fpr the Rams #99.” He then dropped the “former” in the update.

But for one split second, NFL fans began to wonder whether the defensive tackle who has put the fear of God into opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks alike had called it quits.

The first inkling of Donald even thinking of retiring came before the start of Super Bowl LVI when Rodney Harrison and Michele Tafoya said on the NBC broadcast that he was thinking about retiring if the team won the game. Los Angeles would end up winning, but Donald returned to the team.

According to the NFL Network in September, Donald’s agent initially sent a letter to the Rams to inform the team of his decision to retire. However, the organization reportedly never sent it to the league.

He got a big raise over the summer when he agreed to a $40 million raise. The NFL Network reported at the time that he would receive $65 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and $95 million through 2024.

He missed the last few games of the season with an injury. In 11 games, Donald had five sacks and 49 tackles. He broke his streak of five straight seasons with double-digit sack totals but earned his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.