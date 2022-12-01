Rams’ Aaron Donald to miss first game due to injury in his career

For the first time in his career, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be out for the Los Angeles Rams due to injury.

The Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks but won’t have Donald due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in a loss Sunday.

A high ankle sprain is a tough injury to play with, which is why Donald may be required to sit out more than just this week. He’s considered week-to-week, according to head coach Sean McVay.

His durability has helped Donald become a Defensive Player of the Year three times and a seven-time All-Pro.

Since he broke into the league with the St. Louis Rams as the 13th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald has been the epitome of good health in the NFL.

Donald had a 20.5-sack season in 2018 that led to a Defensive Player of the Year award. He also won that award in 2017 with 11 sacks in 14 games.

Donald’s injury adds to a disappointing Rams season. At 3-8, the Rams are off to the worst start of any team through 11 games after winning a Super Bowl.

Multiple key starters, including wide receiver Cooper Kupp, have been lost for the season, and McVay is trying out Bryce Perkins at quarterback to see what the future might hold for the Rams.

That future includes Donald at least until the 2025 season after he signed a three-year, $95 million pact that was fully guaranteed heading into this 2022-23 season.

In 11 games this season, Donald has five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 40 total tackles with 11 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.