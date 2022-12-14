Rams’ Baker Mayfield earns start vs. Packers after wild comeback victory

Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams in Monday night’s primetime game against the Green Bay Packers as John Wolford is sidelined with a neck injury, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

McVay told reporters Tuesday that Wolford would be out this week and that the Rams would more than likely be with just two quarterbacks against the Packers.

“It’ll probably just be two if I was guessing right now. I would imagine, unless there’s a quick turnaround for John, it’ll just be Baker and Bryce (Perkins).”

After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback on Thursday night, McVay said Friday that they would likely be leaning on Mayfield to close out the regular season.

“Bryce is such a pro in every sense of the word and a guy that can bring a lot of different things to the table, but those guys continue to go about their business the right way. We’ll get John healthy and we’ll get a chance to, if he stays healthy, be able to see Baker start and lead the way for the last four games of the season.”

Mayfield requested to be released on Monday last week after Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks informed him they would be going with Sam Danrold as starter with PJ Walker as his backup in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday he booked a flight to Los Angeles before knowing if he would be claimed by the Rams and less than 48-hours later he was out on the field.

“There is a foundational understanding that he has with some things that he’s done in his past that made it a little bit more seamless in terms of the vernacular and some of the abilities for us to be able to communicate with him. But you just take it a day at a time,” McVay said Tuesday.

“But Baker will be able to get some extra time with our coaches and hopefully it’ll allow us to get a good jump on the game plan and allow him to have a good foundational understanding. But it was impressive, so he set the bar pretty high.”