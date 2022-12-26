Rams blitz Broncos with six sacks, four interceptions in 37-point shellacking

The Los Angeles Rams gave the Denver Broncos a lump of coal and then some in their Christmas Day matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions coming out on top 51-14 in a holiday shellacking.

Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and the offense were cooking against a defense that was third in points allowed and yards allowed in the NFL but it was the Rams’ defense that showed up too.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked six times, including two from Larrell Murchison and 1.5 from Michael Hoecht. Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner added one as well while Jonah Williams was credited with a half-sack. Los Angeles hit Wilson 12 times.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the game and Brett Rypien threw one. Cobie Durant added fuel to the fire with an 85-yard pick-six off Rypien. It was Durant’s second of the game as he picked off Wilson earlier. Jalen Ramsey and Wagner had one interception as well.

Mayfield and Akers would help levy the punishment for Denver’s mistakes.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was 24-of-28 with 230 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Tyler Higbee, who had nine catches for 94 yards, had the two touchdown receptions.

Akers rushed for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win. It was the first time this season Akers ran for more than 100 yards. His previous high this season was 65 and that came against the Packers in last week’s Rams loss.

Wilson did have a touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich in the fourth quarter. He finished 15-of-27 with 214 passing yards. Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos with six catches for 117 yards.

Los Angeles and Denver are only vying for draft position at this point. The Rams moved to 5-10 with the win and the Broncos fell to 4-11.