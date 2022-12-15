Rams’ Bobby Wagner touts Baker Mayfield’s epic performance: ‘There needs to be a lot of credit to him’

Baker Mayfield stunned the NFL world last week when he was inserted into the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders Dec. 8 and led the team to a miraculous comeback victory.

The Rams picked up Mayfield a few days earlier after the Carolina Panthers waived him. He received a condensed version of the playbook and, after only a few days, was quarterbacking a regular-season game and winning it.

Mayfield’s ability to take the field and do what he did impressed many, including teammate Bobby Wagner, a six-time All-Pro who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

“There needs to be a lot of credit to him because he came in — I want to say maybe Tuesday — and had a 10-20 period practice on Wednesday and came out to perform how he did on Thursday,” Wagner told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “I think it’s a testament to him, his work ethic and being able to understand the offense in such a short time.

“I think having a somewhat normal week is going to be really good for him. We look forward to him doing it again. And I think us as guys who’ve been there for this whole season, it’s just embracing him and showing him we support him and just make sure that he feels that we have his back.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week Mayfield will make his first start with the Rams in their next matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By that time, the Rams could still be in a position for a playoff spot. The team isn’t officially eliminated yet but is sitting at 4-9 with only a few weeks left to go.

“I think the biggest thing is to preach and try to make sure everybody stays present,” Wagner told Fox News Digital of the mindset going into the last part of the year. “Obviously, you can’t do anything about what’s happened in the past, and you can’t do anything about the future. You have no idea. But what you can control is the present and making sure you show up and put your best foot forward and give everything you have on that day. I think you know that’s been kind of our messaging.

“We have this game coming up. Like, can we perform at our best for that game and then do it again the next game and do it again the next game and not necessarily worry about where you end up but worrying about putting your best foot forward and kind of see what happens. I feel like these last couple of games we’ve done that. Seattle didn’t work out how we wanted to but Las Vegas did, and we’ll just keep doing it.”

Wagner signed with the Rams in the offseason from the Seahawks. In his first year in LA, Wagner has 111 tackles and five sacks.

Los Angeles and Green Bay square off Monday night. The Rams are 4-9.