Rams coach Sean McVay could miss Sunday’s game with wife expected to give birth ‘any day now’

The Los Angeles Rams take on the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals Sunday, but their head coach may not be there.

Sean McVay said Friday wife Veronika is due with a baby boy “any day now,” and he “won’t be at the game” if she goes into labor leading up to the game.

“Really feel fortunate that it’s been a smooth pregnancy. My wife has been incredible and, so, it hasn’t quite hit me yet. He’s active right now. It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment,” McVay, 37, said Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What a blessing that will be, and what an amazing job my wife Veronika has done in terms of just handling the pregnancy. She’s a stud, and so this gives me a total gratitude and appreciation and newfound respect just kind of watching it unfold in real time.”

McVay did not reveal who would fill in for him, but most think it could be defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

GRONK MAKES STANCE CLEAR ON MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

McVay is 62-41 in seven seasons with Los Angeles, and he is still the NFL’s youngest head coach nearly seven years after his hiring. He has led the Rams to five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Rumors swirled after last season’s disappointment that McVay could be done coaching, but he ultimately returned.

Los Angeles did get Cooper Kupp back last Sunday, but it fell to 2-3 after losing to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona is 1-4, with its lone victory coming in Week 3 against the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.