Rams’ Cooper Kupp sees specialist in Minnesota to find root of hamstring issue, head coach says

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury might be even more serious than believed, as he went to see a specialist in Minnesota on Monday to find out what caused his setback.

Head coach Sean McVay broke the news to media on Monday, which comes after announcing Kupp’s setback with his recovery last week.

Kupp will remain day-to-day with the Rams hoping that they will have more clarity on the issue soon. His availability for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks is currently questionable.

After a disastrous 2022 campaign, during which Kupp ended up playing just nine games due to an ankle injury, this isn’t what McVay wants to see with his top receiving option.

But, as any head coach knows, the cards you’re dealt are what you must play when it’s game day.

“I think you just move forward, and you have to be able to operate with the situation and the guys we do have, and if he’s able to go, then that’s outstanding for us, and if not, then that’s kind of how we’ve been operating,” McVay explained, per ESPN.

And despite Kupp’s obvious ability to wreck defenses when he’s on the field, McVay doesn’t want the Washington State product to rush back on the gridiron. He wants him 100% healthy so he can perform like the Offensive Player of the Year he was two seasons ago.

“I think the most important thing is that whenever he’s ready to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he’s able to have that return to performance, he’s feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love and he’s got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on? I think that will be a really good situation for us,” McVay said.

Kupp’s hamstring injury occurred on Aug. 1 during a training camp practice, and the 30-year-old has been out ever since trying to recover.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been forced to build a rapport with his other receivers, including Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. Those two, along with tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Cam Akers, might be his passing options this Sunday.

Kupp was on pace to once again be the NFL’s top wideout, as he had 812 yards and 75 receptions in just nine games with six touchdowns last season prior to his ankle injury.

The 30-year-old led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.