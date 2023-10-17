Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on felony gun charge: reports

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was reportedly arrested for suspicion of illegal gun possession just hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was stopped in a vehicle for a traffic violation in Hollywood, per the Los Angeles Times.

Kendrick was booked on a felony charge at 2:14 a.m. on Oct. 16, per Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s jail records. TMZ was the first to report on the arrest.

This is not the first time Kendrick has been involved with a gun charge. In March 2021, he was arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina – his hometown – after law enforcement found him asleep in his car with a gun on his lap, per multiple reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he was aware of Kendrick’s arrest on Monday and that the league was also involved. McVay did not say anything more than that with regard to how the team will handle the situation.

“We’re continuing to gather more information on that, and so until then, I’m going to just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information,” McVay said, per the L.A. Times.

Kendrick, who made two tackles in the 26-9 victory over Arizona, was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s started each game for the Rams this season.

If Kendrick is unavailable for the Rams’ game this upcoming Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, McVay will be forced to turn to his depth chart, which includes rookie Tre Tomlinson and Duke Shelley.

McVay noted not wanting to “pass judgment” on Kendrick “before I know everything.”

“I also know that life isn’t perfect. I’ve certainly made my mistakes, and how can we continuously educate guys on how to avoid these and then also understand all the layers that are involved in a situation like this before kind of dive deep into having an opinion and passing judgment,” McVay added.

In six games this season, Kendrick has totaled three passes defended and 25 combined tackles, including two for loss.