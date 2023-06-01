Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helps save 3-year-old from drowning in pool

Raheem Morris played a heroic role in saving a young boy’s life this past weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator was able to assist lifeguards by pulling a drowning 3-year-old out of a pool at Encore Las Vegas.

Morris was vacationing at the hotel with his family when he spotted the boy. He had no pulse when he was taken out by his father, ESPN notes.

A lifeguard began performing CPR on the boy, but Morris did not want to watch and not assist.

“I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the [automated external defibrillator] AED?” Morris said. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

Morris credited the Rams training staff for proper first aid training and helping him understand protocols.

AEDs have become more prevalent since one was used to save Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Monday Night Football. Morris noted that incident, as well as the tragedy of Shaq Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter’s drowning death, helped increase awareness and preparation for such events.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

Morris is entering his third season as the Rams defensive coordinator after spending his previous six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.