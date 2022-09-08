Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead through 2026 hours before they open NFL season

The defending champions are keeping their leaders in place.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday, hours before they kick off the NFL season, that they had extended the contracts of head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

“As an organization, we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.

“Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After making the playoffs three times from 2017 to 2020, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the Rams went the extra mile to acquire Matthew Stafford, making them a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

It paid off immensely, along with their mid-season acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr.

Snead has not been afraid to unload draft picks to make the Rams immediately better. They haven’t had a first-round pick since 2016 in Jared Goff. But the picks he has kept have panned out.

LOS ANGELES RAMS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

He has drafted five All-Pro players since 2012, the most in the NFL. They include three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and defending Super Bowl MVP and Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp.

Loaded with talent, McVay owns a 55-26 record in his five seasons with LA and is 7-3 in the postseason.

The Rams begin their quest to repeat Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.