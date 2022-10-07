Rams’ Greg Gaines defends Bobby Wagner after tackling protester: ‘I was scared for my life’

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines defended teammate Bobby Wagner for subduing a fan on the field during Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, saying Wagner “saved our lives.”

Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley tackled a protester on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the man appeared to run towards the Rams sideline with a device that emitted pink smoke.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara Police told Fox News Digital that the animal right’s activist, later identified as Alex Taylor, came in to file a police report for assault. A person close to the demonstrator also told Fox News digital that Taylor is considering his options, including legal action against the players involved and the NFL.

In response to a tweet about the report, Gaines defended Wagner, saying that no one could have known for sure what the protester had on him.

“I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives,” Gaines said in a tweet.

His comments echo that of Wagner following Wednesday’s practice.

“You just never know,” Wagner said. “People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever… There’s consequences for your actions.”

Wagner has been widely applauded for his actions on Monday night. Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed his support for Wagner on Wednesday.

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

