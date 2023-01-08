Rams head coach Sean McVay weighing immediate future with team: report

Sean McVay is expected to seriously contemplate his immediate future with the Los Angeles Rams early in the offseason, according to ESPN.

It’s been a challenging season for McVay both on and off the field. His Rams won the Super Bowl on their home turf in February, but they failed to make the playoffs this season, and their 5-11 record is only ahead of Arizona’s 4-12 mark in the NFC West.

Off the field, he lost his grandfather — former NFL head coach John McVay — and his wife’s native country of Ukraine has been under siege from Russia for nearly a year. He was also heavily courted to join a broadcast booth after his Super Bowl win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Along with their poor record, the Rams don’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The team’s injuries have also apparently taken a toll on the 36-year-old.

CHIEFS’ ‘RING AROUND THE ROSIE’ HUDDLE FORMATION RESULTS IN BIZARRE TOUCHDOWN THAT GETS CALLED BACK

They are also tight on salary cap space, and their offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, is expected to leave for the University of Kentucky.

McVay did note Friday he’s “been interested in” joining television.

McVay is under contract through the 2026 season after signing an extension just before this season started. If he were to step away, he would remain under contract.