Rams players get into heated altercation on sideline during frustrating game vs 49ers

A frustrating night for the Los Angeles Rams’ defense against the San Francisco 49ers appeared to reach a boiling point on the sidelines Monday night.

Los Angeles defensive end Takkarist McKinley and linebacker Justin Hollins had to be separated by teammates and coaches on their own sideline toward the start of the fourth quarter. San Francisco held a 17-9 lead at the time.

McKinley and Hollins had to be pushed toward the opposite sides of their bench. Ernest Jones and Jonah Williams were seen talking to McKinley after the ordeal was over as Hollins was talking to another coach and kicker Matt Gay. It was unclear what exactly sparked the incident.

McKinley was involved in an incident with a protester earlier in the game. He was seen with Bobby Wagner tackling the man to the ground at Levi’s Stadium.

With about 8:38 left in the game, the 49ers had gotten big plays from Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel. The two connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game. The quarterback was 16-for-27 with 239 passing yards and Samuel had six catches for 115 yards.

The Rams were hoping to move to 3-1 on the season while San Francisco was looking to go to 2-2.