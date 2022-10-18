Rams sideline running back, seek trade for ‘fresh new start’: report

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for a “fresh new start” for running back Cam Akers, who will be sidelined until they find a new destination for him.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Akers would likely not play Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, and now ESPN reported they are considering their options. Akers was on the injury report as out due to personal reasons.

Those options are either finding a trade destination for Akers or “we’ll figure out a solution how to best move forward with him here,” McVay said.

However, McVay isn’t going to say that Akers will never play for his Rams again.

“That’s definitely something that I would never say is off the table,” McVay said. “I’d like to think I’m a very open-minded person. But I think when you look at certain situations and scenarios with the way that things have kind of unfolded, as of right now, I think … the best option for all parties … would be to explore if there’s a good situation for him with another team.”

“If that doesn’t come to fruition, I would never say that him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able to utilize him and him be the best player he’s capable of is, is off the table,” he continued.

McVay added that the Rams’ talks with Akers’ agent is “pretty clear and there’s been good dialogue.”

Akers, a second-round pick out of Florida State by the Rams in 2020, looked set to be the team’s starting back entering the 2021 campaign, but an Achilles tear before the year started sidelined him in all but one regular-season game before getting a full workload in the postseason.

Akers received a lot of handoffs from quarterback Matt Stafford, but they didn’t really amount to much in those four games that eventually crowned the Rams Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium in February.

Across five games, Akers has 151 rushing yards on 51 touches with one touchdown. At around three yards per carry, the Rams have used him on 50% of their offensive snaps just once this season.

With Akers out on Sunday, it was Darrell Henderson Jr., who has gotten the lion’s share of carries for L.A. this season, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. His backup was Malcolm Brown, who added 15 yards on seven carries.

Akers is on the third year of his four-year rookie pact that he signed with L.A.

“Sometimes good dialogue can lead to clarity on making a decision that isn’t necessarily easy, but it’s the best,” McVay said.