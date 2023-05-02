Rangers fan punches Devils employee as Blueshirts get knocked out of playoffs

An investigation is underway after a member of the New Jersey Devils “Woo Crew” was punched by a New York Rangers fan in the midst of the Blueshirts’ 4-0 loss that ended their season.

The Rangers visited the Devils on Monday night for Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs where New Jersey routed the Blueshirts. It was the second time in as many playoff meetings that the Devils knocked out their Hudson River rivals.

Semaj McLeod was “at my job, doing my job, celebrating a devils goal” after Erik Haula made it a 3-0 Devils lead. With just over five minutes left in the game. Ranger fans started heading for the exits.

But while walking out to the concourse, a fan let his emotions get the best of him and “sucker punched” the employee.

The Devils added an empty netter to make it a 4-0 game, which wound up being the final score. It was Devils goalie Akira Schmid’s second shutout in the last three games.

The Devils are off to the second round where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes — their series begins Wednesday night in Raleigh.

This was not the only altercation a fan was involved in during the series. Fans of the opposing teams got into a physical altercation with one another earlier in the series that left a Devils fan on the ground after a chokehold, but not before he knocked a drink out of the Rangers fan’s hand and getting in his face.

New Jersey is aiming to make their first Eastern Conference Final since 2012, where they beat the Rangers to make a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. They have not won the Cup since 2003.