Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager, sign him to 3-year deal

The Texas Rangers announced Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager, giving him a three-year deal.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” Bochy, 67, said in a press release. “Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with (general manager) Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with (owner) Ray Davis.

“Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that.”

The Rangers are the third team Bochy will manage, having served as the San Diego Padres‘ manager from 1995 to 2006 and the San Francisco Giants’ skipper from 2007 to 2019. He won three World Series with San Fran in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and made it to the Fall Classic with San Diego in 1998.

Bochy had been serving as an adviser with the Giants the last three seasons after announcing his retirement from managing. But he’s back.

“If I was going to return to managing,” Bochy said, “it had to be the right situation. I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bochy owns a career managerial record of 2,003-2,029. Despite being under .500 in his career, he is still one of 12 managers with at least 2,000 wins. Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros became the 12th to accomplish the feat earlier this season.

Every other non-active manager with at least 2,000 wins is in the Hall of Fame.

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball,” Young said. “With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity, is unmatched.

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident. It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”

The Rangers spent big bucks last offseason, signing infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to $325 million and $175 million deals, respectively. However, they ended the season 68-94, finishing under .500 a sixth straight season. In the last four 162-game seasons, they have won more than 70 games just once.

Bochy is also the manager of France’s national baseball team.