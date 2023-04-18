Rangers’ Jacob deGrom leaves game with wrist soreness; no hits allowed

Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom appeared to suffer an injury Monday night during the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

DeGrom was removed from the game after four innings with right wrist soreness. He was replaced by Dane Dunning. The Rangers had a 4-0 lead at the time of his removal. He had yet to allow a hit during the outing.

Texas said it was out of precaution.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was the prized free agent of the Rangers’ offseason over the winter. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal after he had spent 10 years with the New York Mets.

But injuries have always been a concern for the pitcher.

In 2022, he started the season on the injury list due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder that caused inflammation. He didn’t make his season debut until August. He also spent time on the injured list in 2021 as well.

In his Mets career, he had a 2.55 ERA with 1,634 strikeouts in 212 appearances. He was the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year. But he hasn’t made more than 30 starts since 2019 – not including the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

He was making his fourth start of the year for the Rangers. He came in for a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts.