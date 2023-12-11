Rapper Rich The Kid arrested in Miami Beach during bomb threat probe; ‘I’ll bond out in 20 minutes’

Rapper Rich The Kid was arrested early Monday at a Miami Beach hotel while authorities were investigating a bomb threat but said he would bond out quickly, police said.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose name is Dimitri Roger, was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing in connection to the incident at the SLS Hotel, Fox Orlando reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Roger was among other celebrities who attended an international art fair this past weekend and performed hours before his arrest.

Miami Beach police responded to the SLS hotel to investigate a bomb threat and established a perimeter, the news report said. An officer said the rapper approached the police tape and said he needed to get into his hotel.

Officers reportedly told him he couldn’t cross the tape and that doing so would get him arrested.

“I’ll bond out in 20 minutes,” the rapper told the officer, according to the affidavit.

He tried crossing the tape and continued onto the property, police said.

“Stop me,” Roger allegedly said as he jumped a fence onto the hotel property.

During a K-9 sweep inside the hotel, an officer encountered Roger and ordered him to leave the property, the report said. Roger went onto the hotel’s driveway and continued to “linger.”

He was confronted again by officers and taken into police custody. Roger was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $2,000 bond. According to arrest records, his bond has been submitted.