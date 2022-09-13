Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

Los Angeles police continue to search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a rapper at a restaurant on Monday, as investigators reveal the artist may have been targeted for his jewelry by the suspect who obtained his location from an Instagram post shared by the late man’s girlfriend.

PnB Rock, a rapper originally from Philadelphia best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was fatally shot at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who shared an Instagram photo with the location tagged, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The post has since been deleted. A source told Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry.

MISSOURI LOOTER FACES SENTENCING IN MURDER OF RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN DURING 2020 GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS

Investigators are examining surveillance video from inside the eatery and looking for video from surrounding businesses to attempt to identify the shooter, according to the law enforcement source.

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the newspaper that the suspect brandished a firearm inside the eatery and demanded items from the victim. The victim was shot almost immediately, Muniz said, and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the restaurant and hopped into the side door of a waiting getaway car, and fled the parking lot.

“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls,” Atlantic Records said in a statement. “This news is heavy on our hearts, and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”