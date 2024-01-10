Raptors’ Darko Rajakovic rips officials over free-throw disparity: ‘This is completely BS’

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic tore into NBA officials on Tuesday night following the team’s 132-131 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

An animated Rajakovic took issue with the free-throw disparity between his team and the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 36 free throws in the game, including 14 from Anthony Davis, who compiled 41 points. Toronto shot just 13 free throws.

“It’s outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely B.S.,” the first-year Serbian head coach said after the game. “This is shame. Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how to play the game? I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have star players on our team as well.

“How (is it) possible that Scottie Barnes, who is All-Star-caliber player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls, he gets two free throws for a whole game?” he added as he slapped the table repeatedly.

“How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me?”

Rajakovic intimated that the officials never gave Toronto a chance.

“They had to win tonight? If that’s the case, just let us know, so we don’t show up for the game,” he said. “Just give them a win. But that was not fair tonight. And this is not happening first time for us. Scottie Barnes is gonna be (an) All-Star. He’s gonna be the face of this league, and what’s happening over here during whole season … it’s complete crap.”

Rajakovic is likely to face a hefty fine for his rant.

He is not the first coach to take issue with foul calls this season. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was unhappy with the calls last month following a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Toronto fell to 15-22 wit the loss. Barnes scored 26 points on 11-of-20 from the floor. R.J. Barrett added 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

