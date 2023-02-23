Raptors star calls out CNN anchor for butchering name on-air: ‘Pascal Shakeem is crazy’

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam called out a CNN anchor on social media Wednesday after she brutally mispronounced his name over the weekend.

CNN news anchor Zain Asher was previewing the international athletes set to play in the NBA’s All-Star game during a segment on Friday when she seemed to stumble over a number of player’s names but ultimately butchered the pronunciation of Siakam’s name.

The NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star playfully poked fun at the mispronunciation, calling the attempt “crazy.”

“Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Asher also appeared to stumble on Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo – although some of the NBA’s top announcers have also made a similar mistake.

Raptors teammate ​​Christian Koloko couldn’t help but laugh at the mishap.

