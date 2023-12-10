Ravens DB talks hardships of playing defense in offensive, flag-happy league

Officiating has been under the microscope for some time and has been getting heavy criticism across all sports.

Maybe it’s because replay technology makes officials mistakes so clear in hindsight.

At the very least, drawing penalties seems to have become a part of the NFL offensive playbook.

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams says his fellow secondary members can’t worry about what a ref is going to call.

“It is what it is. We don’t really worry about that. We just worry about playing our technique the right way because, at the end of the day, they’re gonna make whatever call they’re gonna make,” Williams told Outkick’s Dan Dakich.

“We can’t control that. All we can control is making a play on the ball and staying off the receiver.

“We take care of all the other flags and stuff that we can potentially get. But if you worry too much about the flag, then you might not make the play. So, if they call a flag, they call it, it is what it is. In the NFL, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Williams says he’s surprised any time he’s flagged.

“Shoot, I’m going for the ball every time. So, if they throw a flag, I’ma be pretty mad because I know I’m going for the ball,” he joked. “So, if they throw a flag on me, I’m like, ‘What are you calling?’ Because we both went for the ball. It’s equal opportunity.”

Williams understands a tie goes to the offense, and the NFL has turned into an offensive league.

“But DBs can make highlight plays too. So, they at least gotta give us the opportunity to do that,” he added.

Williams’ Ravens are 9-3 in an AFC North that doesn’t have a team below .500, so it seems like he and his defense are doing something right.

