Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recites Bible verse to open press conference after playoff win

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the first conference championship game in Baltimore since 1971 after Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns — two throwing and two rushing — in a 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans Saturday.

The game was tied at 10 at one point, but Baltimore won with 24 unanswered points.

After earning a playoff bye, emotions ran high in Baltimore’s locker room, and it was Jackson’s second playoff win.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened his postgame press conference by reading a Bible verse.

“Greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you, because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you. The kingdom belongs to you, Lord,” Harbaugh said, via OutKick NFL insider Armando Salguero, reciting 1 Chronicles.

Harbaugh’s quote came a week after C.J. Stroud, the quarterback Harbaugh’s Ravens beat Saturday, gave “all glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ” after the Texans’ playoff win over the Cleveland Browns.

Stroud’s comments were edited out of a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the official account of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, Salguero’s cohost on Outkick’s podcast, “The Five,” criticized NBC for the move.

“It’s very lame. Players always express that as well, and to have that cut out is truly … it’s disrespectful,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who are Christians and believe in Jesus, and those who don’t believe in Jesus, still, they don’t feel like that’s disrespectful to them.

“For NBC to do this … they really have to go back … and evaluate themselves. They have to get this thing corrected because that’s definitely not the direction it needs to be going in at this point.”

Harbaugh quoted Bible scripture a day after his brother, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, spoke at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. Jim also attended the Ravens’ game Saturday.

The Ravens next host the winner of Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game.

