Ravens’ John Harbaugh has cringey sideline interview after first quarter

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t appear to be too happy with his defense after the first quarter of the team’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

Harbaugh had an awkward interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark moments after Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was penalized for taunting, which sparked a small kerfuffle with Bengals players — Peters appeared to strike Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the stomach, leading to the incident.

Stark asked Harbaugh what he thought about the penalty.

“Well, I didn’t like that last penalty,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said his guys would be fine afterward. When asked about whether he would put Anthony Brown in at some point during the game after the Tyler Huntley interception, Harbaugh smiled at Stark and said, “We’ll just see how the game goes, OK? Thanks.”

The Ravens would force a Hayden Hurst fumble in the second quarter to help them take the lead before halftime. Huntley would also throw a touchdown pass to J.K Dobbins to cut the deficit to two points at the time.

Huntley was 8-for-12 passing with 70 yards. Dobbins had 38 yards on eight carries. Josh Oliver was leading the Ravens in receiving with two catches for 6 yards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had 122 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in the second quarter. Chase had six catches for 52 yards in the first half.