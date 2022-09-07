Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sets deadline for contract extension

A former NFL MVP won’t be trying to work out a deal during the season, so he claims.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that the deadline for he and the team to work out an extension is Friday.

Jackson won an MVP unanimously in his first full season back in 2019, but has not been able to quite get back to that form. He led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns that season while also rushing for 1,206 yards, the most ever by a quarterback.

While remaining the best rushing quarterback in the league, he’s taken a step back in the passing game. He’s thrown for just 42 touchdowns in his last 27 regular season games. He also set a career-high with 13 interceptions last season, even though he only played in 12 games.

Despite regressing, though, it’s clear the Ravens go as he goes. He is 37-12 as their starter, and led the Ravens to three-straight playoff appearances from 2018-2020.

The Ravens lost the final four games of last season while Jackson was out with an ankle injury, knocking them out of postseason contention with their 8-9 record.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Ravens opted into his fifth-year option before to start of the 2021 season, which guaranteed him over $23 million this season. Jackson was the final pick of the first round back in 2018.

NFL Network reported earlier Wednesday that a deal is “not imminent,” so it sure seems like there’s a lot of work to be done in little time.