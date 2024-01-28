Ravens’ Lamar Jackson shakes off defender, delivers perfect throw for miraculous TD in AFC title game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens needed a response to a dominant Patrick Mahomed-led drive to give the Kansas City Chiefs the early lead in the AFC Championship Game.

And Jackson did what only he can with a miraculous scramble-to-touchdown throw that had his M&T Bank Stadium crowd going ballistic in the first quarter.

After back-to-back strong rushes that placed the Ravens in Chiefs territory, Jackson found himself dropping back to throw on first-and-10 from the 30-yard line. But, when he was scanning the field, it looked like Chiefs second-year edge rusher George Karlaftis was going to sack Jackson for a big loss.

However, Jackson somehow maneuvered his way out of the pressure, and remained calm as he scanned the field to make his throw.

That’s when his rookie receiver Zay Flowers slipped out of coverage and started sprinting toward the end zone. Jackson, now 15 yards from the line of scrimmage, gave Flowers a shot to make a play as he launched the ball downfield.

With tons of separation, Flowers put his arms out and made the grab as he tumbled into the end zone for six points.

It sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy as the extra point from Justin Tucker was good to tie the game at seven apiece.

This play from Jackson, the likely 2023 NFL MVP, is what he’s been doing all season long. It looks like he’s going to go for a loss, but he manages to make defenders miss and extends plays like no other.

It’s the type of magic that’s needed from star players in such games, where a spot to play in the Super Bowl is on the line.

He had more magic a couple drives later when a batted pass at the line of scrimmage led to him making his own reception on a ball that looked destined to be intercepted. Jackson ran it for a first down.

As long as Jackson continues to shine, the Ravens could very well be representing the AFC in Las Vegas in a couple of weeks.