Ravens legend Terrell Suggs shuts down David Ojabo’s request to wear his number

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs was one of the most dominant linebackers in the NFL during his long stint in Baltimore.

He wore the No. 55 during his impressive run with the Ravens before switching to No. 56 when he joined the Cardinals in 2019.

David Ojabo, a 2022 Ravens second-round draft pick, recently revealed he attempted to get Suggs’ blessing to change his jersey number to 55.

But the former Michigan standout did not have any luck convincing Suggs to grant his request.

“Suggs not letting me, man,” Ojabo said, laughing. “We had discussions. We got (owner Steve) Bisciotti involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend, so I’m gonna stick with 90.”

Ojabo wore the No. 55 in college and switched to No. 90 for his rookie season in Baltimore. He will now likely stick with No. 90 for his second season.

Ojabo even recruited Bisciotti in an effort to help boost his chances of securing the No. 55, but Suggs still would not change his mind.

“Numbers don’t really matter,” Ojabo added. “It’s what you do with the numbers.”

In most cases, retired players are usually happy to grant permission to current players who happen to be seeking their numbers.

But, based on Ojabo’s comments, he doesn’t seem upset by Suggs’ denial.

Suggs played for the Ravens for 16 seasons and was one of the key pieces of the Ravens’ defense who helped lift the team to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 Super Bowl.

He was named to seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Ravens.