Ravens’ Marcus Williams records 2 sensational interceptions in first half vs. Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams had two incredible interceptions of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

Williams somehow came away with an interception in the first quarter as Tagovailoa tried to force the ball into Tyreek Hill’s hands, but Williams knocked the ball away. As it was tipped around, Williams dove for the ball, and it landed in his hands.

The ball didn’t immediately appear to land in Williams’ hands, but he was credited with the interception.

In the second quarter, Williams tracked a ball that was targeted for Jaylen Waddle and snatched it away just before it could land in Waddle’s hands.

Williams entered the locker room with two interceptions on the day so far, as well as four tackles and two passes defended. He has three on the season already. He only had two with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and three with them in 2020.

Tagovailoa was 12-for-20 with 150 passing yards and a touchdown pass as Baltimore took a 28-7 lead into the break.

Lamar Jackson had three touchdown passes in the first half. He was 11-for-13 with 210 passing yards. He added 39 yards on the ground.

Devin Duvernay started the game for the Ravens with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.