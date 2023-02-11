Ravens’ Mark Andrews predicts ‘legendary’ Travis Kelce will ‘go off’ in Super Bowl LVII

When you think of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive threat, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce immediately come to mind. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, you know that connection is going to be a priority for Andy Reid’s offense to get going.

Though the tight end position has evolved over the years, it’s rare that one is the top passing option for a quarterback on gameday. But players like Kelce have helped pave the way for others to prove they are more than just a blocker or someone that can pick up a few yards after the catch.

Tight ends like Kelce make big-time plays.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews can say the same. In 2021, he put up more yards than Kelce with 1,361 and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions in 17 games, making him a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Even a “down year” for him saw 847 yards on 73 catches with five touchdowns.

Despite having solid receivers on the outside, Andrews has been the clear top option in the pass game for a couple of seasons now, and he recognizes that Kelce is someone who helped coaches realize what this position can really do with the right player in place.

“He’s just so legendary, that’s what he is,” Andrews told Fox News Digital, while highlighting USAA’s and the 101st Airborne Division Association’s surprise of Super Bowl LVII tickets to a 12-year military veteran. “Year in, year out, he’s the best of the best, and it’s just so fun to be able to watch him.”

Though they play in different offenses – Baltimore will be dealing with a new offensive coordinator after Greg Roman was relieved of his duties – Andrews knows there’s a lot to learn from Kelce, saying that “he’s just so fun to watch.”

Andrews also knows that when kickoff happens on Sunday, Kelce will be locked in.

“Obviously [have] played the same years he’s played and gotten to know [him] a little bit, but I know he’s going to go off this game. He’s a big game guy. He makes big-time plays when it matters,” he said.

Infantry Platoon Sergeant Johnny Velasquez served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, beginning his service on the day President John F. Kennedy was elected in 1960.

For his service to our country, as well as the city of San Francisco for 32 years as a policeman, Velasquez was surprised with Super Bowl tickets for him and his wife.

“I’m just extremely honored to be with USAA and the 101st Airborne Division Association and to be able to award a trip to Johnny Velasquez, someone who has served our country for 12 years, serving in Vietnam, Germany,” Andrews said. “So I’m excited to meet him, extremely excited for him to go to the Super Bowl. But I’m also extremely excited to meet the other military members at the Salute To Service lounge on Saturday in Phoenix.”

Velasquez spoke with Fox News Digital as well, and though he’s been to ‘every [Super Bowl] Joe Montana and Steve Young went to as a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, he knows this one is going to be special.

“It was wonderful hearing that news. I was really honored. I was honored that USAA and the 101st Airborne Division considered me qualified to go. I think most veterans would say that. I’m not a hero, I just did my job. I did my job in Vietnam. I did my job as a policeman for 32 years. But I’m overjoyed, I’m overwhelmed, and I’m honored to go to the Super Bowl on behalf of them.”