Ravens take advantage of Bengals losing Joe Burrow to increase AFC North lead

The Baltimore Ravens continue to put their name among the elite teams in the NFL.

The Ravens improved to 7-3, further distancing themselves from the rest of the AFC North with their 34-20 win over their division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens’ first drive went almost perfect – it ended on a Gus Edwards touchdown, but they lost Mark Andrews for the rest of the night, and possibly longer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati responded with a field goal, and in the second, Joe Mixon scored to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead. But Baltimore scored on back-to-back drives from unlikely sources: Nelson Agholor caught a 37-yard touchdown, and Rashod Bateman found the end zone, so the Ravens led, 21-10, at the half – all while Joe Burrow left the game with a wrist injury.

Cincinnati was with backup quarterback Jake Browning for the rest of the night, but he led a field goal drive to open the second half. Baltimore knocked back-to-back field goals, though, taking a 27-13 lead into the fourth. Baltimore was able to run some clock and hold the Bengals from scoring, as Edwards found the end zone for a second time with less than five minutes to go.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH FIRED WEEKS AFTER HOLDING BAPTISM CEREMONY FOLLOWING PRACTICE

The Bengals (5-5) have now lost two straight after winning each of their previous four. The Ravens also beat Cincy, 27-24, back in Week 2, so if the Bengals want to get ahead of Baltimore in the standings, they will have to have a better record.

Lamar Jackson was 16-for-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while he also rushed for 54 yards on nine carries. Edwards had 12 carries for 62 yards to go along with his pair of scores.

Ja’Marr Chase caught a garbage-time touchdown – it was just one of his two catches on the night. Browning went 8-for-14 for 68 yards in relief of Burrow.

The Ravens will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 12, while the Bengals will play host to another division matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.