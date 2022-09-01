Rays’ ace hits IL after bullpen session goes wrong before start

The Tampa Bay Rays placed their ace, left-hander Shane McClanahan, on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan was scheduled to start Tuesday night, but his bullpen session in preparation for his outing didn’t go as planned.

The 25-year-old, who was named an All-Star in only his second season with the Rays, was noticeably frustrated as his bullpen session ended.

The Rays had to go with a bullpen game instead, starting Shawn Armstrong, and manager Kevin Cash worked his bullpen from there.

McClanahan was relieved the diagnosis wasn’t more serious.

“We made the right decision yesterday,” he said via Bally Sports Florida. “It was a sigh of relief. I’m already itching to get back. I was out in the field today running sprints.”

McClanahan is an American League Cy Young candidate, owning a 2.20 ERA over his 24 starts (147.1 innings), which is good for fourth in MLB and second in the AL behind the Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander. Verlander just landed on the IL too.

McClanahan uses his high-velocity fastball to set the tone with his deceptive change-up and sweeping curveball to strike hitters out. After posting 141 strikeouts in 2021, McClanahan already has 182 this season.

The Rays, though, will miss McClanahan Thursday as they head into a series with the New York Yankees, the team they are trying to reach in the AL East standings.

Tampa Bay went into its matchup with the Miami Marlins Wednesday night trailing the Yankees by seven games with 34 to play. The Rays own a wild card spot in the AL.

The Rays will lean on veteran right-hander Corey Kluber and starters Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen.