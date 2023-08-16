Rays ace Shane McClanahan to undergo Tommy John surgery; may not return until 2025

Last week, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said it was “highly unlikely” that his ace in Shane McClanahan would pitch again this season.

Well, now it is looking like the left-hander will not only miss the rest of this year, but all of next season as well.

Cash announced on Wednesday to reporters that the two-time All-Star will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The lefty hit the 15-day injured list two weeks ago with tightness in his throwing forearm, often a precursor of worse problems ahead.

This is McClanahan’s fourth trip to the IL in his three-year career and his second this season. He was on the IL from July 1 to July 17 with back tightness. Late last season, he missed time with a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan was 11-2 with a 3.26 ERA, and he allowed five earned runs in four innings in his most recent start against the struggling New York Yankees.

He was named an All-Star in July for the second straight season but missed the midsummer classic because of his earlier IL stint. He started last year’s All-Star Game and finished in sixth place in AL Cy Young Award voting.

The Rays already lost Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen to Tommy John surgery earlier this year.

Tampa Bay started the season by winning its first 13 games and went 30-9 in its first 39, but they have since settled down.

Since then, the Rays are 42-40. On June 30, they were a season-high 29 games above .500 at 57-28. In July, their 8-16 record was the second-worst in MLB, and since July 1 (entering Tuesday), they are 15-21.

Entering Tuesday night, Tampa Bay sat 3.0 games back of the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East crown, but owned the first wild card spot and were safe of a postseason berth by 5.5 games