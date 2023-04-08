Rays tie modern-day MLB record last accomplished 84 years ago after another dominant victory

The Tampa Bay Rays simply cannot be stopped.

The Rays improved to 8-0 on the young MLB season Saturday with their 11-0 win over the Oakland Athletics and remain the only undefeated team in the majors.

Saturday’s was not their only dominant victory of the year.

All eight of their wins have been by at least four runs.

Only four other teams in the modern era have won eight straight by four or more runs, the last being the 1939 New York Yankees, who did it in 10 consecutive games en route to a World Series championship.

Tampa Bay has scored 64 runs and allowed just 18. Its plus-46 run differential is the highest ever through a team’s first eight games since before 1900.

Their 21 home runs are also tied for the second-most ever in a team’s first eight contests.

The Rays have had a relatively easy schedule to start the season. They’ve faced the Detroit Tigers (66-96 last season), Washington Nationals (55-107) and Oakland Athletics (60-102) so far.

The last time a team started 9-0 was 2003 when the Kansas City Royals did so, but they finished 83-79.