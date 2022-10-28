Red Sox far from new contract with homegrown star who is seeking $300 million: report

Rafael Devers is reportedly seeking a huge contract of at least 10 years and $300 million, but his Boston Red Sox just aren’t willing to give that to him at the moment.

Devers is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, but he and the Sox have gone back and forth with contract negotiations.

Boston upped its offer to over $200 million, according to the New York Post, but it’s not enough for now.

Devers owns an .884 OPS since the beginning of the 2019 season – since then, he leads MLB in extra-base hits and is second in total bases (two behind Freddie Freeman).

The third baseman turned 26 on Monday and was named an All-Star for a second straight season, hitting .295 with an .879 OPS.

The Sox originally offered an eight-year deal for $168 million to Devers during spring training, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts will likely opt out of the final three years of his current deal and be a free agent at season’s end.

Bogaerts was reportedly offered a contract that totaled $90 million: $20 million from 2023 to 2025 (what he would be opting into), and then $30 million in 2026.

Earlier this month, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez pleaded for the front office to make sure the left side of the infield stays in Boston.

“If Xander opts out and leaves the team and J.D. leaves the team, I think Devers is most likely going to head the same way. Those guys are going to go. They’re not going to have the essence of the franchise that we left,” he told The Boston Globe. “The culture that we left is going to be lost. And we don’t know when we’re going to get it back and how we’re going to get it back.”

Spotrac has Bogaerts’ market value at over $31 million, and they estimate that Devers will make over $17.5 million in his final arbitration season next year.