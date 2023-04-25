Red Sox star Chris Sale melts down in dugout after poor outing

Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale didn’t have a good outing Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and took out his frustrations on everything and anything in the dugout.

Sale lasted five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and walked one. He didn’t strike out any Orioles batters. He allowed four of the five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

After the fourth inning, Sale went back to the dugout and slammed his glove on the bench. He then hit the Gatorade coolers a few times.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first healthy start for Sale in which he failed to record a strikeout.

Luckily, the Red Sox were still in the game at that point. Triston Casas hit a solo home run in the second inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Baltimore came into the game with a 14-7 record and Boston was 12-11.

Sale, a seven-time All-Star, returned to the Red Sox rotation at the start of the season. He missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery – he returned in the middle of the 2021 season. In 2022, he suffered three different injuries that hampered his season.

Since finishing the 2019 season with a 4.40 ERA and 218 strikeouts, he’s only managed to start 15 games. Monday’s game with his 16th in that span.

This season, Sale had an 8.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts.