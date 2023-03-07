Red Sox’s Justin Turner ‘feeling very fortunate’ after pitch to face led to hospitalization and 16 stitches

Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner is on the road to recovery after receiving a positive prognosis following a scary scene during Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers that left him bloodied and in need of more than a dozen stitches.

Turner, 38, immediately fell to the ground after getting drilled in the face by a pitch from right-hander Matt Manning in the first inning. Bloodied and in obvious pain, Turner lay on the ground as medical staff ran to his aid.

He was eventually able to walk off on his own.

Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted an update on Monday revealing that the two-time All Star required 16 stitches and was dealing with “a lot of swelling,” but that his initial scans looked clear.

Then on Tuesday morning, Turner posted his own positive update.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets intact.”

Turner also thanked the Red Sox and Lee Health medical staff, adding, “I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”

After spending nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner signed a $15 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox during the offseason. In his final season with the Dodgers, he hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.