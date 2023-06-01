Referee Eric Lewis won’t work NBA Finals amid investigation into social media posts

The NBA announced the game officials for the 2023 NBA Finals on Thursday and veteran referee Eric Lewis is not one of them.

Lewis, who has worked the last four finals, was not one of the 12 referees selected for the series between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat as the league investigates whether Lewis used a Twitter account that defended himself and other NBA refs from online criticism.

“Regarding Eric Lewis and the social media posts, we are continuing to review the matter, and he will not be working the finals,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Thursday.

The NBA opened an investigation last week, and it has not been confirmed whether Lewis was using the account.

The investigation is to determine whether Lewis broke NBA rules by “speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner,” according to The Associated Press.

Lewis has been an NBA referee for 19 seasons, working over 1,200 combined games in the regular season and postseason.

The league announced the 12 officials who will be working the finals, which begin Thursday night at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“The pinnacle for an NBA official is to work the NBA Finals,” said Byron Spruell, the league’s president of basketball operations.

Among the referees selected to work the finals are Tony Brothers, Marc Davis, and Scott Foster, all of whom have worked double-digit NBA Finals games.

“This group has demonstrated through their outstanding work during the playoffs that they are worthy of being selected to officiate in the NBA Finals,” Spruell continued.

The Nuggets will be playing in the organization’s first-ever NBA Finals, while the Heat will be looking for the fourth NBA championship in franchise history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.