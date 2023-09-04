Remains of ‘beloved’ teacher missing since July found, man charged with her murder

A University Park, Maryland, man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 59-year-old woman who went missing in the city of Greenbelt in late July.

Mariame Toure Sylla was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt on July 29, according to Greenbelt police. Her son says she left home to take a walk in Schrom Hills Park before she disappeared without a trace, FOX 5 D.C. reported.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton at about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, after human remains were located.

When officers arrived, they located the remains and opened a death investigation.

Police said a DNA test recently verified the remains belonged to Sylla and an autopsy is being performed on them to determine her cause of death.

Along with determining the cause of death, detectives are also investigating where and when Sylla was murdered.

In a press release on Friday, PGPD said 33-year-old Harold Francis Landon III was identified as the suspect using various investigative techniques.

Landon was arrested on Aug. 1, 2023 for an unrelated charge and has been in custody since.

Police also said there is no evidence to suggest Landon and Sylla knew each other.

On Friday, Landon was charged with first-degree murder, and the motive for his alleged actions remains under investigation.

“Ms. Sylla was a beloved teacher and member of the Greenbelt Community,” PGPD Chief Malik Aziz said. Her murder is tragic. We hope the arrest of Landon provides some comfort to her family and all who knew and loved her.”

Sylla, an immigrant from the Ivory Coast, was a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School. When she went missing, loved ones and students posted fliers across the Greenbelt community with hopes that someone would recognize her.

The investigation into her murder remains under investigation and police encourage anyone with information about how she died to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or by visiting pgcrimesolvers.com.

Chris Pandolfo of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.